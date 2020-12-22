Advertisement

Measles vaccines fall, concerns rise

Amid COVID-19 vaccinations becoming available across the US, doctors are growing concerned about other vaccines that families may be putting off.
(WOWT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amid COVID-19 vaccinations becoming available across the US, doctors are growing concerned about other vaccines that families may be putting off for their kids, like the measles shot.

“We knew that schools were potentially opening up in the fall, kids were going to be around other family members and we didn’t want to risk a second outbreak,” said pediatrician Dr. Sara Bode with Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “We’re all thinking about COVID right now and it’s super important, but it’s just as important to think about those other infectious diseases.”

Experts say for patients to continue getting critical routine care, parents need to be reassured that it’s safe to come to their doctor’s office.

