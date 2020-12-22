Advertisement

Mayor Duggan outlines City’s Phase 1a COVID-19 vaccine deployment plan, receive vaccination

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended
The bicyclist who died in crash with car on Cedar street has been identified
Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police find 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.
MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

Latest News

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
Lions close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests
Gov. Whitmer: Fed. relief bill is a good start, Washington must work together to support local governments
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
NY Gov. asks airlines to require COVID-19 testing for UK flights