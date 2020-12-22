Advertisement

Lions close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Tuesday the Detroit Lions announced they closed their practice facility in Allen Park after two COVID-19 tests came back positive.

“Earlier this morning, we were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests within our organization,” the team released in a statement. “As a precaution, the team practice facility is currently closed and our players and coaches are conducting meetings remotely today. As we adhere to our Intensive Protocols and conduct contact tracing, we will continue to communicate closely with the NFL and its medical staff and gather more information.”

It is not yet confirmed if the positive tests came from players, coaches, or staff members. The facility was closed as a precaution with team meetings held remotely and contact tracing initiated.

The Lions were in Tennessee over the weekend where they lost to the Titans 46-25, falling to a 5-9 record for the season. They next face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

