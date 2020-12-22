Advertisement

Learn more about some local scholarship opportunities

The Joyce Ivy Foundation has pre-college summer scholarships
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Joyce Ivy Foundation is a non-profit, 501c3 organization that is committed to the academic advancement and leadership development of young women from the Midwest. Their popular Summer Scholars program provides scholarships for talented high school women from the Midwest to participate in summer academic programs on the campuses of some of their college partners.

Scholarship applications are now open and are due on March 1st, 2021. You can learn more about the Summer Scholars program and also ways that you can volunteer, or donate, by visiting the Joyce Ivy Foundation website.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended
The bicyclist who died in crash with car on Cedar street has been identified
Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police find 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.
MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

Latest News

One North
One North Kitchen and Bar is opening in Lansing
Christy Acevedo carried Katy Sanchez's baby while Katy undergoes treatment for a clinical trial...
McLaren nurse carries baby for cancer survivor
Rise recovery
Rise Recovery Community spreads holiday cheer for members
Sylve and Sean looking for a home
Sylve and Sean looking for their forever home