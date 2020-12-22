Learn more about some local scholarship opportunities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Joyce Ivy Foundation is a non-profit, 501c3 organization that is committed to the academic advancement and leadership development of young women from the Midwest. Their popular Summer Scholars program provides scholarships for talented high school women from the Midwest to participate in summer academic programs on the campuses of some of their college partners.

Scholarship applications are now open and are due on March 1st, 2021. You can learn more about the Summer Scholars program and also ways that you can volunteer, or donate, by visiting the Joyce Ivy Foundation website.

