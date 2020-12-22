Lansing Community College cancels indoor winter sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College has announced the cancelation of volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball season.

“They understand we want to keep them safe,” said LCC Women’s Basketball Coach Layne Ingram.

Making the decision to cancel college sports isn’t easy. But in a year where things are in constant change, there is the need for some flexibility.

“When I was a kid, there was a toy called ‘Stretch Armstrong’, which was real flexible, real bendy,” said LCC Athletic Director Greg Mallek. “I guess you have to be that way because things are ever evolving, ever changing with the different aspects of athletics, the academic side, the compliance side, the actual sports side. You have to be very flexible.”

Up until 24 hours ago, Mallek was on a committee actively working with the Michigan Community College Athletic Association to come up with a plan for the coming seasons.

“We’ve been very proactive in creating protocols, different phases of scheduling for our indoor sports, because it is touch and go in a lot of institutions,” said Mallek.

The committee wasn’t able to convince LCC with its plan. Due to the latest state order, the school felt it was unlikely that indoor sports could resume safely. Canceling these sports makes it hard for these teams that wanted to play.

“They were disappointed. I think it has to do with being cooped up and not being able to do things,” said Ingram. “You know having that potential opportunity to go to the gym, have that camaraderie as teammates, you know to be able to do what you came to LCC to do.”

Jackson College and Kalamazoo Valley Community College already canceled indoor sports before LCC. More colleges could come up with the same solution.

“Every decision that we make in this COVID world that we’re in is first and foremost for the safety of our student athletes, our coaches, and anyone else involved in our programs,” said Mallek. “We’ll continue to use that criteria as we move forward with decisions that could potentially be made in the future.”

Lansing Community College is still planning on playing spring sports.

