Gov. Whitmer: Fed. relief bill is a good start, Washington must work together to support local governments

(CNN Newsource)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement after the U.S. House and Senate passed a bipartisan relief package that provides support for families, frontline workers, and small businesses. The package does not include funding for state and local governments.

