Dewitt Panthers move on to State Semis

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers are moving on to the next round of Michigan state football playoffs.

They were expected to play against Stevensville Lakeshore on Saturday, January 2nd, but the Lancers announced Monday night that they decided to forfeit.

News 10 has learned that school officials were concerned with the lack of information regarding the state’s new antigen-testing pilot program among schools still in the playoffs.

Additionally, the Lancers were reportedly only able to field ten of their 22 starters.

The Panthers will take on the winner of Muskegon and East Grand Rapids on Saturday, January 9th.

