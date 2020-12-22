Creator of the Michigan Monolith revealed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The creator of the monolith that appeared in Lansing’s Old Town during the height of the monolith craze has revealed themself.

The Michigan Monolith appeared overnight mysteriously, and along with it came several social media accounts claiming to be run by the Monolith’s alien creators. In the guise of social media savvy aliens, the accounts spread messages of encouragement, which few would argue were welcome during the worst hours of the pandemic.

On the Monolith’s Facebook page, creator Shawn Dyer said in a post that his intention was to create fun, and possibly to bring people in to support some of the local businesses. He described the process of creating the art piece, as well as his surprise and delight at the overwhelming reaction that it received.

“On Friday, the idea was born and I started to sketch out the design.” Dyer said in the post. “Saturday, supplies and the website domain were purchased, the design was finalized, and further planning was done. Sunday was a long day that started at around 4:30am. I started and finished constructing the monolith on this day. I also built the website and created the social media accounts. Early Monday evening with the help of a few friends, we dropped the monolith in Old Town in front of Bad Annies, and the first silly post went out to the world.”

By Tuesday afternoon the monolith was being talked about by Mayor Andy Schor, and even certain news organizations.

“This will likely be one of the last communications that we send out,” Dyer wrote. “So, one last time, let me say that you are beautiful. You are kind. You matter. You are loved. Don’t ever let anyone or yourself convince you otherwise. Happy Holidays! Be well humans!”

