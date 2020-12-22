City leaders say they’ve found beds for those living in homeless encampment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing says it has found beds for people living in a homeless encampment downtown, but the people who live there are not willing to leave so easily.

The City was hoping to have the encampment known as the “Back 40″ cleared out by Monday, but on Tuesday, the site didn’t look much different than it did two weeks ago.

“Code Enforcement was out there. Folks that work with the [Human Resources and Community Services] department were out there. There were other volunteers that were out there,” said Kim Coleman, Director of Human Resources and Community Services for the City of Lansing.

Coleman says everyone who was living there was told they either need to go to a shelter or stay with family and friends.

“It is our understanding, as of the end of the day yesterday, everyone who had been living out there have sheltering options,” she said.

The City Rescue Mission says they have about 20 beds available at their Michigan Avenue location and another 20 on South Cedar Street, but some are afraid to go to a shelter over fears of the coronavirus.

“We haven’t had one COVID outbreak here since all this started, and I think that’s a great track record if you ask me. So why would you want to bunch all of us up together again to possibly spread this disease again?” asked William File who lives at the encampment.

Throughout 2020, the City Rescue Mission has had 1,600 people through their doors and nine COVID cases, according to executive director Mark Criss.

“We follow CDC guidelines, and the health department has been wonderful in helping us with the few cases that we did have,” said Criss.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said Tuesday she is not aware of any current outbreaks in shelters.

However, those living in the Back 40 aren’t ready to go just yet.

“They have the option of not using the shelters, but they won’t be able to stay at the site when they begin to clean up,” said Coleman.

“We have nowhere to put our stuff. They’re just going to come out here and tell us we have to abandon all our stuff? That’s not fair,” said File.

Clearing the encampment goes against CDC guidance that suggests allowing encampments to stay where they are when individual housing isn’t available.

