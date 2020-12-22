Advertisement

CDC: 4 million vaccines delivered, 614K receive first dose

CDC says more than 614,000 Americans are one shot away from being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.(SSM Health)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said 614,000 people have been given the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

It takes two shots to reach 95% effectiveness.

The CDC’s tracking system shows about 4.6 million doses of approved vaccines have been delivered to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Pfizer stated, “We remain confident in our ability to deliver up to 50 million doses globally this year and up to 1.3 billion next year, and we look forward to continuing to work with the U.S. Government to deliver our vaccine to the American people.”

