Watching Your Wallet: Don’t click unsolicited links when shopping online

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the pandemic and with most of us shopping online, we are all expecting packages at the house.

But, make sure you initiate all the tracking of those packages you ordered.

Don’t get fooled by emails or text messages.

Scammers know everyone is waiting on something to be delivered so they are sending out fake messages-- saying things like, “click here to coordinate pick up or drop off”.

Barry Moore with the Central Virginia Better Business Bureau encourages shoppers to be careful.

“Frankly, a lot of that is just you go into that link you end up downloading malware into your phone and it just gets worse from there,” said Moore.

Barry says that the number one thing you can do to protect yourself is to track the packages yourself on the actual website for the company.

If a random text pops up that does appear to be from Amazon or FedEx and you didn’t sign up for any sort of tracking alerts, still don’t click the link. Instead, go to the company website and enter your tracking number.

