Vaccine deliveries running behind

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan isn’t getting anywhere near the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses the federal government said were coming. That’s causing delays in getting frontline workers vaccinated.

Michigan was initially promised more than 84,800 doses but is getting 60,000 in its second shipment.

Saturday, the general in charge of vaccine distribution, General Gustave Perna, apologized saying he approved the forecast sheets. Still Pfizer says all the doses the government asked for were shipped.

McLaren Greater Lansing says it received half of the 975 doses it was expecting. At Sparrow Hospital, leaders asked for 6,000 but received 1,950 last week. Another 1,950 are expected this week meaning it will take a while to vaccinate those in the first round.

“It’s going to take several weeks to get that first vaccine dosage to that first core group which again are the frontline caregivers who deal directly with COVID patients,” said John Foren with Sparrow Health System.

Plus in three weeks they’ll need a second dose. If more vaccines aren’t made available, it could delay the process for those next in line.

“We at Sparrow have not spent a lot of time talking about the public distribution of the vaccine because it’s a ways off. I think we need to be realistic and know that just getting through the essential caregivers is going to take some time,” said Foren.

Sparrow expects to get its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine this week. It’ll be given to caregivers at Sparrow’s community hospitals.

