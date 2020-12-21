Advertisement

The WILX Sports Blitz Podcast Returns!

(John Gustin)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can now take Mid-Michigan’s sports leader with you wherever you go! Hear from coaches, players, and sports legend Tim Staudt on the teams that matter to you. Joining him is the WILX Sports team of Kellan Buddy, Natalie Kerwin, and executive producer John Gustin. They breakdown the latest developments with area high school athletics, the pros, and of course the Michigan State Spartans.

Make sure to click the links below so you can subscribe and get the latest episodes right when they’re released!

