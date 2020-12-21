Remembering the old and welcoming the new with Christoff and Sons Floor Covering

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Ted Christoff talks about the historic building in Jackson they are in and how they worked to keep some of the history alive.

The building that is currently home to Christoff and Sons Floor Covering opened in the 1940′s as The Toy House.

They sold toys, things for hobbies and baby products. When they closed their doors at the end of 2016, Christoff and Sons purchased the building shortly there after and renovated it into a beautiful showroom.

Christoff and Sons owner, Ted Christoff, says when they took over the building, they worked to keep the magic and history of the Toy House alive by keeping some of the original paint and some memorabilia they found.

Christoff and Sons Floor Covering has a show room that is well organized, brightly lit and clearly marked for the customers ease in finding products to help with their flooring needs.

They even have a website where you can upload a picture of your space to visualize what the different flooring options would look like.

