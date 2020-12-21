Nestlé recalls Lean Cuisine baked chicken meal products due to possible foreign matter contamination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meal products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of white hard plastic. The announcement came Monday via the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, 2020. The recalled product is the 8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 18 after five consumer complaints were submitted involving hard white plastic found in the product. It is believed the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS representatives say that although the ‘best by’ date has passed, they’re still concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Corporate Communications, Dana Stambaugh, at dana.stambaugh@us.nestle.com or (571) 457-3803.

