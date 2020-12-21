MSU delays opening classes for one week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has announced that spring semester classes will be delayed by one week, following a request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The request comes as Michigan is beginning to make a comeback in the fight against COVID-19. Following a period which saw multiple record setting days of new infections and deaths from the disease, Michigan’s daily infection rate has finally begun to decline. In an effort to get infections down to a manageable number, the state made the request for a delayed start to in-person classes.

MSU had originally announced that classes would start on Jan. 11, which would have included in-person classes and roughly 4,000 students living on campus. While there is no rule preventing universities from bringing back students, Gov. Whitmer asked for a delay of in-person classes until Jan. 19 as a courtesy, and for the good of state.

Officials from MSU have now said they intend to extend that courtesy.

MSU Spokesperson Dan Olsen said, “We understand the health and safety reasons for the state’s request that we – and other Michigan colleges and universities – adjust our spring semester plans. We are working with state and local health leaders to comply with that request. Over the next several days, leaders at MSU will be quickly adjusting plans to move the start of classes to Jan. 19.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.