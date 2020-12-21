Movie theaters ‘take two’ on reopening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Movie theaters were given the approval to officially reopen, for the second time, during the pandemic. However, they can only allow 20% capacity and cannot sell concessions to movie goers.

While some theaters are taking advantage of the approval during Christmas week, others are keeping their doors closed.

The Sun Theater in Williamston has decided to leave their cinema empty. Without a larger capacity and concession sells, they face losing money.

“Our ticket price is at $5 and Hollywood takes the majority of that,” said Sun Theater owner Dan Robitaille. “It’s just not worth it.”

Robitaille explained the movie studios haven’t made it any easier to exhibit their films from a financial standpoint.

“The studios are actually getting more aggressive. They want more money upfront and they want more percentage at the door,” said Robitaille.

Celebration Cinema Theaters’ Public Relations Representative Emily Loeks said even with the restrictions, they plan on opening just in time for Christmas.

“We see it as one step on the way towards returning to business and getting to a more sustainable space,” she said.

Loeks added they have made it safe so people can feel at ease when purchasing their tickets with their reserved seating feature.

“When you purchase your tickets, whether it’s two seats or six seats, we will automatically reserve spaces around your chairs to keep your group distanced from other groups,” said Loeks.

While people can’t buy concessions for their movie, they can certainly buy them to go.

“It’s not that we can’t sell food and beverage, it’s that you can’t eat it inside,” said Loeks. “You can still enjoy heated recliners, watch Wonder Woman 1984 and then grab your popcorn to go on your way out the door so you can enjoy it for your post-movie discussion.”

The Sun Theater in Williamston is also offering concessions to-go. During the pandemic, popcorn and candy sells are how many have been able to stay afloat.

