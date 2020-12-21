Moderna vaccines starting Monday
Distribution for the vaccine began Sunday.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first shots of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be given out today.
Distribution for the vaccine began Sunday. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for emergency use on Friday.
According to officials with Operation Warp Speed, nearly 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine were expected to ship across the country.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.