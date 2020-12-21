Advertisement

Moderna vaccines starting Monday

Distribution for the vaccine began Sunday.
(KY3)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 21, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first shots of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be given out today.

Distribution for the vaccine began Sunday. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for emergency use on Friday.

According to officials with Operation Warp Speed, nearly 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine were expected to ship across the country.

