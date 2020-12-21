Michigan announces 4,551 new cases of COVID-19, 71 deaths since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus continues to spread across the Great Lake state. As of Monday, December 21, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,551 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 71 deaths linked to the virus since Saturday, December 19.

Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is about 2,275 per day according to the MDHHS.

Michigan now passes 460,000 cases of COVID-19, with state totals now climbing to 463,403 cases and 11,532 deaths.

2 students at Springvale Christian School have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 according to the MDHHS.

Ingham County reports 11,690 cases and 166 deaths.

Jackson County reported 7,019 cases and 138 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,384 cases and 34 deaths.

Eaton County reported 4,079 cases and 79 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,666 cases and 54 deaths.

