MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is allowing several types of businesses to reopen.

That includes movie theaters, bowling alleys, and casinos. They will have a maximum capacity of 100 people. Social distancing requirements must remain in place.

In-person learning for some high schools can resume Monday as well.

Colleges and universities will be able to have students return to campus for the winter semester.

In-person dining at restaurants and bars is still not allowed.

The latest restrictions by the MDHHS are in place until Friday, Jan. 15.

