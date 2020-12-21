MDHHS lifting some restrictions today
Social distancing requirements must remain in place.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is allowing several types of businesses to reopen.
That includes movie theaters, bowling alleys, and casinos. They will have a maximum capacity of 100 people. Social distancing requirements must remain in place.
In-person learning for some high schools can resume Monday as well.
Colleges and universities will be able to have students return to campus for the winter semester.
In-person dining at restaurants and bars is still not allowed.
The latest restrictions by the MDHHS are in place until Friday, Jan. 15.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.