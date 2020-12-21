Advertisement

MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

Social distancing requirements must remain in place.
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.(KWCH)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is allowing several types of businesses to reopen.

That includes movie theaters, bowling alleys, and casinos. They will have a maximum capacity of 100 people. Social distancing requirements must remain in place.

In-person learning for some high schools can resume Monday as well.

Colleges and universities will be able to have students return to campus for the winter semester.

In-person dining at restaurants and bars is still not allowed.

The latest restrictions by the MDHHS are in place until Friday, Jan. 15.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police finds 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Senate passes COVID-19 state funding bill
Lawmakers change sex offender registry rules; ACLU opposes
Burcham Hills will be hosting a festival of lights starting on Monday.
Burcham Hills Prepares for their Festival of Lights

Latest News

Burger King giving $1 to random Venmo accounts
Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
People wear masks on a street in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 to celebrate the Lunar New...
China set to vaccinate 50 million by February
A sign displaying COVID-19 prevention protocols stands beside the passenger drop-off area as...
1 million Americans set to travel by plane for holidays