MDHHS launches COVID-19 statewide text alert app

(WDBJ)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officially launched a statewide text notification mobile app, MI COVID Alert, to help spread awareness of COVID-19.

Each text includes information about the app and a link to the landing page on the state of Michigan coronavirus website with more information about how it works as well as details about how MI COVID Alert keeps user information anonymous through links to Apple and Google app stores.

“We want Michiganders to know this is a legitimate communication from the department as we encourage them to take this easy step to protect themselves and others by downloading the MI COVID Alert,” said Robert Gordon, director of MDHHS. “The more of us download the app, the safer we’ll be until a vaccine is available to the broader population.”

The free app has been downloaded nearly half a million times in the first weeks of its launch.

For more information about the app, click here.

