McLaren Health Plan extends no cost share for COVID-19 testing, treatment through March 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday McLaren Health Plan announced it is extending its coverage for services related to COVID-19 through March 2021 at no cost share to members.

The coverage includes virtual visits (including those for behavioral health services), testing, and treatment.

“As we continue to monitor the trends of the coronavirus pandemic, we want to assure our members, providers, agents, employers and employees that their health and safety remain our top priority,” said Nancy Jenkins, president and CEO of McLaren Health Plan. “It’s important for our members to get the care they need at a cost they can afford and to keep everyone informed of benefit changes as decisions are made.”

There will also be no cost share for McLaren Health Plan members who opt to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

