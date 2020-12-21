Advertisement

McLaren Health Plan extends no cost share for COVID-19 testing, treatment through March 2021

The coverage includes virtual visits, testing, and treatment.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday McLaren Health Plan announced it is extending its coverage for services related to COVID-19 through March 2021 at no cost share to members.

The coverage includes virtual visits (including those for behavioral health services), testing, and treatment.

“As we continue to monitor the trends of the coronavirus pandemic, we want to assure our members, providers, agents, employers and employees that their health and safety remain our top priority,” said Nancy Jenkins, president and CEO of McLaren Health Plan. “It’s important for our members to get the care they need at a cost they can afford and to keep everyone informed of benefit changes as decisions are made.”

There will also be no cost share for McLaren Health Plan members who opt to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police find 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Senate passes COVID-19 state funding bill
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.
MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

Latest News

She has been with the City of Lansing since 2014.
Mayor Schor announces DeLisa Fountain as new Director of DNCE
Michigan House approves COVID-19 relief bill Monday
Bicyclist dead after crash with car on Cedar street
12-21 Midday Weather