Mayor Schor announces DeLisa Fountain as new Director of DNCE

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor today announced his appointment of DeLisa Fountain as Lansing’s next Director of the Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement (DNCE). Fountain currently serves as the Neighborhood Resource Coordinator in DNCE, as well as the Mayor’s Community Outreach Coordinator. She has been with the City of Lansing since 2014.

“DeLisa Fountain is very qualified to lead the Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement as she has 10 years of community outreach experience. She is a life-long Lansing resident, and I am thrilled to a welcome her to my executive team,” said Mayor Schor. “DeLisa has been instrumental in the success of the Department of Neighborhood’s and Citizen Engagement since its inception in 2018 when I took office.”

Fountain previously served as a Lead Community Organizer and Project Manager with One Love Global and Nurturing Early On is Necessary (N.E.O.N.), as a team member with the Birth to Work Initiative and as an Income Tax Examiner, as well as Customer Service Specialist in the City of Lansing’s Treasurer’s Office. Fountain is a graduate of Davenport University.

“I am appreciative of the opportunity to continue to serve, engage and build the capacity of neighborhoods in Lansing. Born and raised in Lansing, I know first-hand how important it is to have neighborhoods and civic organizations thrive in our City and I know how vital it is to continue thriving for my children, my family and my community,” said Fountain.

Current DNCE Director Andrea Crawford has chosen to pursue other opportunities when her contract ends on December 31, 2020.

Schor said, “Andi Crawford has done an outstanding job standing up the Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement. She brought in the right team to serve our neighborhoods and I thank her for her incredible service to the City of Lansing. I am confident that DeLisa Fountain will build on Andi’s work, and further improve the neighborhoods of Lansing, as well as help residents through our award-winning Office of Financial Empowerment.”

