Lansing Fire Department command staff receives COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - America has been placed in the difficult position of deciding who gets the first doses of the vaccine that grants a degree of immunity to what is likely to go down as one of history’s worst pandemics. Now, the command staff at the Lansing Fire Department is among the first groups in the nation to receive a dose of the vaccine.

Mayor Andy Schor addressed the decision in a press release sent on Monday.

“This morning, I was proud to support the Lansing Fire Department Command Staff as they received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Schor said. “As emergency responders, LFD is among the first groups to receive the vaccine. Paramedics and EMT’s are on the frontline to help those who are sick and get them the initial help that they need. They have continued to respond to emergencies and aid our residents throughout the pandemic with the utmost courage and compassion, and I’m grateful that our first responders have early access to the vaccine to provide more protection against COVID-19.”

The Ingham County Health Department and other local partners are working to prepare for upcoming vaccine clinics. Officials from the City of Lansing say they’re also ready to provide assistance to ensure that everyone has access to receive a vaccine when it is available.

Even with the vaccine rolling out, it will take time-- estimated at months at least-- to widely distribute. Mayor Schor implored the public in the release to do their part by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently.

“The vaccine is a powerful tool to fight COVID-19 and I look forward to receiving it in the future when appropriate,” said Mayor Schor. “It’s a relief to see our first responders leading the way now in getting this vaccine and continuing their work to keep Lansing safe.”

