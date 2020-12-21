Lansing Community College cancels 2021 basketball and volleyball seasons

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College announced they will be canceling the 2021 basketball and volleyball seasons.

The college says they found no reasonable ways to make indoor sports safe for their athletes and coaches, referencing ongoing spread of COVID-19 across the state of Michigan.

“We understand that this decision is disappointing to our LCC community and beyond,” said LCC President Steve Robinson. “We must remain vigilant in our quest to keep ours students safe and healthy.”

LCC says they considered delaying the decision in hopes that there might be some turnaround, but with the latest COVID-19 restrictions reissued by the MDHHS taking effect Monday, Dec. 21 through Jan. 15, 2021, however, the college said it seems unlikely that indoor sports could resume safely.

Student athletes’ scholarship dollars will not be impacted.

The spring 2021 semester which begins Jan. 11, will offer mostly online classes, with select face-to-face and hybrid options available.

