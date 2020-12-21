Advertisement

Lansing Community College cancels 2021 basketball and volleyball seasons

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College announced they will be canceling the 2021 basketball and volleyball seasons.

The college says they found no reasonable ways to make indoor sports safe for their athletes and coaches, referencing ongoing spread of COVID-19 across the state of Michigan.

“We understand that this decision is disappointing to our LCC community and beyond,” said LCC President Steve Robinson. “We must remain vigilant in our quest to keep ours students safe and healthy.”

LCC says they considered delaying the decision in hopes that there might be some turnaround, but with the latest COVID-19 restrictions reissued by the MDHHS taking effect Monday, Dec. 21 through Jan. 15, 2021, however, the college said it seems unlikely that indoor sports could resume safely.

Student athletes’ scholarship dollars will not be impacted.

The spring 2021 semester which begins Jan. 11, will offer mostly online classes, with select face-to-face and hybrid options available.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police find 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines
Senate passes COVID-19 state funding bill
Movie theatres can reopen with social distancing guidelines still in place.
MDHHS lifting some restrictions today

Latest News

Nestlé recalls Lean Cuisine baked chicken meal products due to possible foreign matter contamination
AG’s office signs agreement with Oakland County business after alleged price-gouging of masks
She has been with the City of Lansing since 2014.
Mayor Schor announces DeLisa Fountain as new Director of DNCE
McLaren Health Plan extends no cost share for COVID-19 testing, treatment through March 2021