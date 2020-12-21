LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -From the Michigan State Capitol Building and Spartan Stadium, to the legendary MSU Dairy Store’s ice cream and Weston’s Kewpee Olive Burger, there are a number of sights, sounds, and tastes that represent the history and future of Lansing. This spring, Lansing 5:01 embarked on a new collaboration with local illustrator, Sara Pulver of Dear Ollie, to capture these quintessentially Lansing staples and create the Love Lansing Color Book for artists of all ages and abilities. “In the spirit of our mission - to showcase the best of Lansing to Lansing’s future - we have long dreamed of bringing a coloring book to the Lansing community that captures notable landmarks, eateries, and cultural attractions that are the heart and soul of Lansing,” said Christopher Sell, executive director and founder of Lansing 5:01. “Sara’s illustrations truly captured what we love about this city, and we hope the Love Lansing Coloring Book provides entertainment for artists of all ages.” The Love Lansing Coloring Book is available for download for free at www.lansing501.com/color. Pulver, who has called Lansing home for several years, hopes that the coloring book brings comfort as the community weathers the pandemic. “At the beginning of quarantine in March, so much felt unknown. I began the #ColorYourLansing project as a welcome distraction during a difficult time and I was absolutely floored to see the community’s response,” said Pulver. “Seeing friends, family, and complete strangers color in some of my favorite places and people in Lansing brought me so much joy. When Lansing 5:01 approached me to add a few of their favorite spots to complete a coloring book, I couldn’t wait to get started. I hope that coloring these pages brings comfort and cultivates a sense of “together” even when we cannot be,” continued Pulver. Lansing 5:01 encourages community members to continue to support the local businesses and artists who have helped make Lansing the unique city many call home. As the holiday season approaches and as the community battles the pandemic, the non-profit organization encourages the community to shop local.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.