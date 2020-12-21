Home Depot to pay $20.8 million in fines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Home Depot forced to pay $20.8 million for failing to ensure contractors followed lead paint rules.

The fine comes after an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). EPA officials began looking into customer complaints about Home Depot renovations in 2017. It found the company hired contractors that did not use lead-safe work practices.

As part of the lawsuit, The Home Depot will pay the fine and implement a program to ensure regulations are followed.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.