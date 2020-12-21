High school football practices are starting back
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football teams are back on the field for their first practices since mid-November.
The East Lansing Trojans are practicing just down the road from their school. They’re one of four Mid-Michigan teams that are in the mix to win a state title.
The DeWitt Panthers have a chance to win their first title in program history.
WILX News 10 will keep you updated on high school sports.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.