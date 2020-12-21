High school football practices are starting back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football teams are back on the field for their first practices since mid-November.

The East Lansing Trojans are practicing just down the road from their school. They’re one of four Mid-Michigan teams that are in the mix to win a state title.

The DeWitt Panthers have a chance to win their first title in program history.

