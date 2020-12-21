Five Michigan businesses have their liquor licenses suspended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits for five more businesses across Michigan.

Since September, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor licenses of 26 establishments.

Violations include the following:

allowing non-residential gatherings

allowing in-person gatherings

providing in-person dining

failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons

failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

On December 16, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by PMAM, Inc. d/b/a Oak Café located at 1167 Oak St. in Wyandotte. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant licenses and permit for Sunday Sales (P.M.). A virtual hearing before an Administrative Law Judge will be held on December 23, 2020, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

On December 18, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by Tenacity Brewing, LLC. d/b/a Tenacity Brewing located at 119 N. Grand Traverse St. in Flint. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Micro Brewer and Small Wine Maker licenses and permits: On-Premises Tasting Room, Dance-Entertainment, Living Quarters, Outdoor Service, and 1 Direct Connection. A virtual hearing before an Administrative Law Judge will be held on December 28, 2020, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

On December 19, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

J. Knapps located at 67126 Gratiot Ave. in Richmond. The MLCC issued an E.K.15, Inc. d/b/alocated at 67126 Gratiot Ave. in Richmond. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance, and Outdoor Service.

Limelight Pizza Kitchen Grill & Bar located at 30200 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren. The MLCC issued an Gjonaj, Inc. d/b/alocated at 30200 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Dance-Entertainment, Outdoor Service, Additional Bar, and Special Purpose (Food).

Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill located at 49 Crocker Blvd. in Mount Clemens. The MLCC issued an Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill, Inc. d/b/alocated at 49 Crocker Blvd. in Mount Clemens. The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (P.M.), and Outdoor Service.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 28, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

Licensees are strictly prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings, as defined by the MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order, on their licensed premises. Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public. Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19.

Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license.

