Fall sports resume thanks to antigen test trial program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The much-anticipated restart to the fall sports season comes thanks to a pilot program from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

6,800 athletes and coaches will be the subjects for the antigen test program.

The data from the tri-weekly tests will be used for more than just sports. It will help determine if high schools can reopen safely.

“The one thing the antigen tests, I’ll be it less specific, is able to do, which is give us a more rapid turnaround time,” said James Richard, Laboratory Director for Sparrow.

The state is paying for the program.

Each team will have an assigned medical aid to administer tests.

“We all watched the number of infections grow in the state, and now this gives us an opportunity to still finish those seasons safely while we’re working to get those numbers down,” said Geoff Kimmerly, Assistant Director of Communications for the MHSAA.

Even with frequent tests, precautions are still very important.

“This is not an indication to slack off on our wearing masks, hand-washing, and keeping social distanced,” said James Richard, Laboratory Director for Sparrow.

And even with the testing, fans won’t be allowed when the games resume next month.

