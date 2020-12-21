Easy tips to help you get more organized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -As we approach a new year, you may be thinking about down-sizing or just getting rid of some of your ‘extra stuff’. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has a few tips to help you get more organized and get rid of that clutter.

Tip #1 is to clear out all of those old holiday decorations. If you purchased some new ornaments this year, it may be time to recycle the old ones.

Tip #2 is to clear out all of the ‘obvious junk’. You know that old tube TV that you have stuffed in the corner of the basement? It’s probably time to get rid of that, too.

