China set to vaccinate 50 million by February

Officials say essential workers will be the first to get the coronavirus vaccine.
People wear masks on a street in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 to celebrate the Lunar New...
People wear masks on a street in Hong Kong, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Rat in the Chinese zodiac. | Source: AP Photo / Kin Cheung(KALB)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WILX) - China plans to vaccinate 50 million people ahead of February’s Lunar New Year celebrations.

While vaccines in the U.S have just been approved, China says since July more than a million people listed as “high risk” have been inoculated by their domestically produced vaccines. Officials claim there have not been any serious adverse reactions.

Globally, five vaccines by Chinese companies are being tested in final trials in more than a dozen countries.

