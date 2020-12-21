Burger King giving $1 to random Venmo accounts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To celebrate its new dollar menu, Burger King will be depositing $1 into random Venmo accounts.

The “$1 Your Way” menu features the classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken junior sandwich, and value fries and drink.

Starting next Monday, keep an eye on your Venmo for that dollar and your first order may be on the house.

“We know that value is extremely important to our guests, especially now,” said Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “That’s why we set out to create a menu that offers craveable products, like our Bacon Cheeseburger, that can’t be found at the same price anywhere else.”

The $1 Your Way menu starts on Dec. 28.

did you get $1? 🤑🔥 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 20, 2020

