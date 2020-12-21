Bicyclist struck by van on Cedar street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning a crash involving at least one van and a bicyclist occurred near the intersection of Cedar st and Miller rd in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department is on the scene. They’ve shut down Cedar st for multiple blocks while they investigate and remove debris.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

