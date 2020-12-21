1 million Americans set to travel by plane for holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday travel rush seems to be picking up despite the pandemic.

According to the TSA, more than one million people were screened both Friday and Saturday.

This is the first time since the start of the pandemic more than a million people were screened on consecutive days.

It hints at an early rush for holiday plane travel something the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned against the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving, more than 1,176,000 people flew. That is the current record during the pandemic.

Overall AAA expects there to be 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season. They say as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3. That is a decline of at least 29%.

