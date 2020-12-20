Advertisement

UP cemetery makes more room for green burials

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHASSELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A cemetery in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is making more room for so-called green burials.

The Chassell Township cemetery in Houghton County has sold out of the approximately 40 sites that were created five years ago. The cemetery has added more than two dozen plots in a wooded area, The Daily Mining Gazette reported.

“Interest in green burial is increasing, and it’s important to us to respond to the needs of our community,” said Joseph Youngman of the Chassell Public Works Department.

Green burials refer to burials that do not use embalming fluids to preserve the body or cement vaults. The body typically is buried in a biodegradable container or a cloth shroud, according to the Keweenaw Green Burial Alliance.

The burials are usually less expensive than a conventional burial.

“Chassell Township has done an excellent job of creating burial areas that appeal to people’s sense of what is natural,” said Stephen Jukuri, president of the local Green Burial Alliance.

