Spartans begin Big Ten play at Northwestern

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (6-0) start their Big Ten season on the road at Northwestern (3-1).

The Spartans are looking for a big night from multiple players, including Aaron Henry, Joey Hauser, Joshua Langford and Gabe Brown.

Live updates below:

14:59 1H: Northwestern 9, Michigan State 4. The Spartans open with the first four points, but the Wildcats come away with a 9-0 run ahead of the first timeout, and have made three straight baskets.

10:18 1H: Northwestern 18, Michigan State 16. The Spartans are lead by Gabe Brown with 6 points, but Northwestern’s Pete Nance has added 6 rebounds to his 6 total points. The Wildcats are just under 50% from the floor.

5:46 1H: Northwestern 25, Michigan State 21. The Wildcats keep their lead, and now have all but two players that have scored, still in the first half. Joey Hauser and Rocket Watts are 0-8.

3:33 1H: Northwestern 34, Michigan State 23. The Spartans now trail by 11, the largest deficit. Brown has scored 8, but Northwestern’s Boo Buie has 12, with 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.