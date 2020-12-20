Advertisement

Pavilion relocated from eroding bluff in Michigan state park

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) - A pavilion at a state park in northern Michigan has been relocated from an eroding shoreline.

The shelter at Orchard Beach State Park now is 230 feet from Lake Michigan in Manistee, the Department of Natural Resources said.

The shelter stood for more than 70 years on a bluff, which has become unstable due to waves and rising water levels. It was about 50 feet back from the bluff’s edge before the move.

It now will serve as the centerpiece for the 200-acre park’s revitalized day-use area, offering improved accessibility for shelter visitors and, eventually, a new playground, the state said.

The $3.6 million project included an engineering study, design and construction.

Orchard Beach State Park is 60 miles southwest of Traverse City. The shelter was completed in 1947. Along with the park, the pavilion was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate passes COVID-19 state funding bill
2nd likely anaphylactic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska reported in Fairbanks
Saturn and Jupiter have been putting on a show the last couple weeks -- in the southwest sky....
The Great Conjunction to happen Monday
A Michigan man who left a threatening voicemail for a Georgia congressman was sentenced Friday...
Michigan man gets prison for threatening call to congressman
Realizing that customers were spending hours in front of their giant outdoor fireplace after...
‘Shanty land:’ Mich. restaurant invites customers to bring tents for winter outdoor eating

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
AP: Michigan spent $136M on medical gear early in pandemic
UP cemetery makes more room for green burials
MSU vet students: We deserve rebates for online classes
MSU Graduate poses with the spartan on Michigan State University's campus.
MSU holds 2020 Fall Commencement