MSU vet students: We deserve rebates for online classes

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Veterinary students at Michigan State University are pleading for a tuition rebate after months of online instruction.

The students said they expected a mix of in-person and online courses, but in-person classes were quickly dropped when the fall term began, the Associated Press reported.

Lauren Phillip and Breanna Demaline, on behalf of the classes of 2023 and 2024, spoke to the MSU Board of Trustees on Friday, requesting a 30% refund.

“We strongly believe our tuition must reflect our current circumstances we are facing and will continue to face if we receive doctorate degrees online,” Phillip said.

Students pay more than $100,000 in tuition, she said. Students from outside Michigan pay more.

“Even with time to plan, the online course structure has been less than ideal and seemingly very disorganized,” Phillip said.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said a partial refund isn’t practical, noting the university still has fixed costs.

He said the change in instruction is “one of the unfortunate casualties of the pandemic.”

