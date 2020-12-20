Lansing Police needs help finding 45-year-old Gregory Stanback

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police is looking for 45-year-old Gregory Dean Stanback.

Stanback is 5′8″ and 200 lbs.

He was last seen in the 500 block of S. Pennsylvania on Saturday. He was also last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue and black pajama pants and flip flops.

Stanback has medical complications and is in need of his medication.

If you see him or have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

