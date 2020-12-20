Advertisement

Iraqi army: 8 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. At least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20 Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a barrage of eight rockets has targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

The Iraqi military statement says one Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint was injured.

The U.S. Embassy says there was some minor damage to the embassy compound.

It says the C-RAM defense system that’s used to destroy missiles in mid-air was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate passes COVID-19 state funding bill
2nd likely anaphylactic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska reported in Fairbanks
Saturn and Jupiter have been putting on a show the last couple weeks -- in the southwest sky....
The Great Conjunction to happen Monday
A Michigan man who left a threatening voicemail for a Georgia congressman was sentenced Friday...
Michigan man gets prison for threatening call to congressman
Michigan reports 3,896 new coronavirus cases, 187 deaths

Latest News

A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
US airport traffic rising despite holiday travel warnings
Education agency in SW Michigan is dropping Cass name
Grants awarded for more electric vehicle charging stations
Lawmakers change sex offender registry rules; ACLU opposes