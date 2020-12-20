Advertisement

Grants awarded for more electric vehicle charging stations

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - More electric vehicle fast-charging stations are coming to Michigan.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said more than $448,000 in grants have been awarded for six new charging locations and three expansions of previous projects.

The sites are in Mount Pleasant, Kalamazoo, Shelby Township, Marlette, Grand Rapids, Owosso, Marshall, Indian River and Northville.

They will be part of a network of direct current fast chargers the agency is partially funding as part of its Charge Up Michigan Program. The program offers up to $70,000 per charging station.

Funding is through Michigan’s allocation from the Volkswagen diesel settlement. The state’s goal is to have the network completed by 2030.

In August, EGLE awarded nearly $1.7 million in grants for 36 DC fast-charging stations with a total of 76 plug-in points for automobiles and light-utility vehicles.

