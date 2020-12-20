Advertisement

Education agency in SW Michigan is dropping Cass name

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (AP) - A regional education agency named for former U.S. Sen. Lewis Cass is dropping the name.

Trustees last week voted unanimously to change the name of the Cass Intermediate School District in southwestern Michigan, The Herald-Palladium reported. A new name will be selected in January.

Cass, who died in 1866, was a U.S. senator as well as governor of Michigan before it became a state. He also owned slaves and removed Native Americans from tribal lands while serving in President Andrew Jackson’s administration.

“We’re a diverse community here in Cass County,” Superintendent Brent Holcomb said. “I think this is an opportunity to show some grace. We serve all kids from all origins. ... This is a big deal relative to some of the minority populations in our community.”

The Cass ISD provides special education and career technical education coordination to local schools. It serves Cass County and small parts of Berrien, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.

Trustees formed a committee to look at the name after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took Cass’ name off a state building in Lansing.

Julie Dye, a Pokagon tribal representative on the committee, said changing the name is significant.

“When the announcement was made that they were going to start meeting and possibly change the name, one of our grandmothers from the tribe said it brought her to tears because she never thought it would be addressed,” Dye said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senate passes COVID-19 state funding bill
2nd likely anaphylactic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska reported in Fairbanks
Saturn and Jupiter have been putting on a show the last couple weeks -- in the southwest sky....
The Great Conjunction to happen Monday
A Michigan man who left a threatening voicemail for a Georgia congressman was sentenced Friday...
Michigan man gets prison for threatening call to congressman
Michigan reports 3,896 new coronavirus cases, 187 deaths

Latest News

Grants awarded for more electric vehicle charging stations
Lawmakers change sex offender registry rules; ACLU opposes
Gregory Stanback
Lansing Police finds 45-year-old Gregory Stanback
Pavilion relocated from eroding bluff in Michigan state park