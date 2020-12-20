Advertisement

Burcham Hills Prepares for their Festival of Lights

Burcham Hills will be hosting a festival of lights starting on Monday.
By Jace Harper
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Burcham Hills is a non-profit Life Plan Community.

The 13,500 light display is a gift to the community and a fun and safe opportunity to get out of the house during the pandemic.

The pre-registered guests will stay in their vehicles as they drive throughout the parking lot sipping hot chocolate and eating candy canes.

There will also be live music played by nationally recognized handbell duo Larry and Carla of Holland, Michigan.

Participants can donate food items for the Greater Lansing Food Bank and receive a free facemask or shopping cart cover.

Children can expect an appearance by Santa at a safe distance.

The event will run through the 22nd.

