Senate passes COVID-19 state funding bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Senate COVID-19 relief bill, Senate Bill 748 , has passed.

The bill will provide $465 million in state and federal funding for Michigan health care workers as well as help with increased testing capacity and vaccine distribution.

According to Michigan Senate officials, the Senate Republican relief plan includes the following:

$220 million to extend unemployment benefits until April 1, 2021;

$79.1 million to expand virus testing and vaccine distribution, including funds to ramp up testing of teachers to ensure healthy school communities;

$115.3 million to hospitals and nursing homes to address nursing shortages, including an extension of the pay increase for direct care workers;

$45 million in Employee Assistance Grants to restaurant and other workers laid off or furloughed due to Gov. Whitmer’s shutdown orders; and

$63.5 million in Small Business Survival Grants and other assistance to help small businesses shuttered by the governor’s orders avoid permanent closure.

Associated Press political correspondent David Eggert also provided some timely updates on his social media.

Senate is about to pass $465M supplemental spending bill to deal with COVID-19. It includes $63.5M in grants to small businesses, $45M for workers (grants of up to $1,650 to workers affected by gathering restrictions). There's also $ to extend 26 weeks unemployment into 2021 — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) December 19, 2020

The Senate passed SB 748 by a vote of 35-2.

If you have any questions about the breakdown of the bill, click here.

