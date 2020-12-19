Advertisement

Rockets hit US base in Afghanistan, no casualties reported

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott...
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, talks with Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Miller’s military headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan. The top U.S. military officer has held an unannounced meeting with Taliban peace negotiators to push for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan.(AP Photo/Robert Burns)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan and NATO officials in Afghanistan say five rockets have been fired at a major U.S. base. There are no casualties reported.

A spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province says the rockets hit Bagram Airfield. She says 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others.

A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

In April, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for five rocket attacks on the base.

The IS also has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Kabul in recent months including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS officials provide update on COVID-19, lift ban on in-person learning
Benny Napoleon
Wayne County Sheriff dies from COVID-19
Senate passes COVID-19 state funding bill
Floyd Elliot Kohn has been arraigned on one count of open murder in the death of Savon...
UPDATE: Suspect arraigned in homicide of 26-year-old male on Malcolm X Street
Congress reportedly putting finishing touches on new COVID-19 relief package

Latest News

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
Saturn and Jupiter have been putting on a show the last couple weeks -- in the southwest sky....
The Great Conjunction to happen Monday
The Great Conjunction or what many call the 'Christmas Star' will grace the sky Monday, just in...
The great conjunction to happen Monday
Even though the state is reporting a shortage with COVID-19 vaccines there is no shortage of...
News 10 Exclusive: Ultra low temperature freezers at MSU