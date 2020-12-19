Advertisement

Police ask for patience in probe of Michigan student’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) - Police investigating the death of a Grand Valley State University student whose body was found last week on campus are asking for the community’s patience as they await toxicology results.

Campus police said Thursday that a toxicology report on Taylor DeRosa, 18, may not be available until “well into the new year,” the Grand Rapids Press reported.

Such reports usually involve examining a person’s blood and organs for toxins, alcohol, controlled substances and other factors that might cause or contribute to someone’s death.

The university’s police chief, Brandon DeHaan, asked the campus community Thursday for patience as the investigation into DeRosa’s death continues.

DeRosa, a first-year student from the Detroit area, was found dead by a runner Dec. 12 near sports fields on the Allendale campus. A vigil was held Wednesday honoring DeRosa’s life at the campus’ Cook Carillon Tower.

Grand Valley State University President Philomena Mantella said Tuesday in a statement that there is “much we do not know about the cause of her death.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

