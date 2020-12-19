News 10 Exclusive: Ultra low temperature freezers at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Even though the state is reporting a shortage with COVID-19 vaccines there is no shortage of ultra low temperature freezers to hold the vaccine in Mid-Michigan.

Michigan State University has dozens of minus 80 freezers the type of freezer that can hold Pfizer vaccines. Faculty invited News 10 to give an exclusive look of the freezers they have in the biomedical physical science building.

“mRNA which is what the vaccines are made of -- is a molecule that we have in our bodies,” said Keara Grady a research assistant for MSU professor Shade and Dufour Labs.

“mRNA is very fragile. So temperature can degrade it enzymes can degrade it. One thing that we try to do to keep it as safe and happy and intact as possible is to keep it very, very cold. So that’s why we have them and our minus 80c,” added Grady.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine just began distribution this week and now that the Pfizer vaccine is in the state, and in the arms of some healthcare workers, the first phase of the rollout plan has begun.

When more vaccines make its way to Mid-Michigan the university says they have the space to hold them if needed.

Right now, no vaccines are being held in the biomedical physical sciences building a freezer from another part of campus is being used to store vaccine supplies.

Grady says as soon as the vaccines are available to the public she will be ready to take it.

“I really don’t want COVID -- mRNA is not new its not -- vaccines with it are definitely newer but its not super new technology that we don’t know anything about. I feel very safe in the prospects of taking it. What I don’t feel safe about is the prospects of what COVID does to you as a person months and potentially years later,” said Grady.

This week, nearly 3-million Pfizer doses shipped across the country and another 2-million should ship next week.

Along with 5.9 million doses of the new Moderna vaccine which would more than double the current available doses.

