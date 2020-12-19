MSU holds 2020 Fall Commencement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday morning the fall graduates attended the school’s virtual commencement ceremony.

Special Guest Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors spoke at the event.

Green played basketball at Michigan State and has won three NBA Championships, Defensive Player of the Year and has been an All-Star with the Warriors.

Green said the class of 2020 will be “remembered as winners that didn’t allow anything to get in their way.”

Nursing graduate Britany Vermeylen watched the ceremony from home.

She said the schooling process was difficult, but she’s excited to get started on her career.

“It’s been a really long road and it’s very gratifying to be done. I’m excited to get out there and help wherever it’s needed. There’s a lot of help that’s needed and I’m glad to contribute that,” she said.

Vermeylen explained it was a struggle getting through her education, especially during the pandemic.

However, she said she never lost sight of the end goal which carried her through.

MSU’s Spring Commencements are set for June 1st through the 8th.

