Michigan reports 3,896 new coronavirus cases, 187 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus continues to spread across the state of Michigan. As of Saturday, December 19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services report 3,896 new Covid-19 cases and 187 deaths.

State totals climb to 458,852 cases and 11,461 deaths.

155 of Saturday’s deaths were identified during a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Ingham County reports 11,368 cases and 159 deaths.

Jackson County nears 7,000 cases, as the county reported 6,923 cases and 134 deaths.

Clinton County reports 3,385 cases and 34 deaths.

Eaton County nears 4,000 cases, as the county reported 3,988 cases and 74 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 2,590 cases and 53 deaths.

However, the good news is almost 49,000 Michiganders have recovered from Covid-19 within the last week. The MDHHS reports 284,731 have recovered from Covid-19 in the state of Michigan. Last week, the state reported 236,369 Michiganders recovered from Covid-19.

This number is updated on Saturdays.

